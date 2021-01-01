Senator David Perdue Goes into Quarantine

Senator David Perdue, Republican of Georgia, is set to quarantine, five days before a pivotal runoff election that will determine not just whether he keeps his seat but also whether Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Mr. Perdue’s campaign announced on Thursday that a member of the senator’s campaign staff had tested positive for the coronavirus and that the senator was going into quarantine. The incumbent, a Republican being challenged by Jon Ossoff in a closely watched race, was notified of the positive test Thursday morning, according to a statement from his campaign.

Mr. Perdue, 71, and his wife both tested negative for the virus on Thursday, but will quarantine all the same, according to Mr. Perdue’s campaign.

Mr. Perdue attended a campaign event on Wednesday in Hiawassee, Ga., where he met with supporters. In photos, he and others can be seen wearing masks and standing close together.