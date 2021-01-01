Saints’ Alvin Kamara fined by NFL for Christmas cleats, prompts ‘No Fun League’ taunts on Twitter

It’s gotta be the shoes.

Among other things the NFL is known for, the league’s exceedingly strict rules on uniforms (and general fun) irks fans more than most things. Exhibit 4,495,040: Alvin Kamara’s Christmas day cleats.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Saints wide receiver was fined for wearing a pair of non-team color cleats in their Christmas matchup vs. the Saints, with Kamara owing $5,000 for the uniform violation.

The NFL fined #Saints star Alvin Kamara $5,000 for wearing red-and-green cleats in a Christmas win over the #Vikings, per source. Six touchdowns and a division title later … probably worth it. 🎄 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 1, 2021

Kamara put up a monster performance in the holiday-themed footwear, scoring six touchdowns on the night and helping gift wrap a loss 52-33 loss to the Vikings on Christmas night.

The good thing is, Kamara doesn’t really care about the fine — in fact, the Saints running back expected it, and vowed to match whatever fine was coming his way and donate the money to charity.

While the league has been more inviting of things like celebrations in recent seasons, fining someone for a pair of cleats seems a bit over the top.

The NFL’s by-the-book stance on Kamara’s cleats led to New Year’s jeers on the Tweet machine:

NFL: We’re fining Alvin Kamara $5,000 for his Christmas-themed cleats Also NFL: Alvin we’re going to need those cleats to display in the Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/sJ3zj3r19V — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 1, 2021