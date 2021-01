Russell Westbrook did not talk with reporters after his Washington Wizards lost yet again.

The Wizards fell at home 133-130 to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. They are now 0-5 on the season and 0-4 at home.

Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double in four games. He was frustrated after the defeat and declined to speak with the media. Bradley Beal, who is frustrated as well, and did not speak with reporters after the team lost to the Bulls on Tuesday.