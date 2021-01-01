Rumer Willis Admits That She’s Been Four Years Sober – Bruce Willis & Demi Moore

A new year, a new me. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis admitted that she reached quite the milestone on New Year’s Eve. The actress and former Chicago star announced on Instagram that she has been four years sober. Here’s what she has to say.

“So grateful for choosing myself above any need to distract or numb out. Especially this past year when so much has come up for not just myself but the world,” the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore wrote alongside a series of selfies. “I feel immense gratitude that even when I have no escape from the feelings that come up no matter hard or painful they may be, I try my best to live through them and come out the other side.”

Rumer Willis Admits That She’s Been Four Years Sober

Rumer said that just like so many other people out there, she has faced many challenges that she fought to overcome.

Despite all of the ups and downs that she has been though, she says that she now feels as though she’s capable of getting through anything. Rumer also ended her note with a message of support to all of the people out there who are looking to get sober just like her.

“For anyone and everyone who is struggling or has a desire to get sober know that it is not a one size fits all process but it’s one day at a time,” she wrote. “I don’t have all the answers, I know what has worked for me but always here to lend support or just listen.”

Other celebrities who have announced their sobriety in recent weeks are Chrissy Teigen and Anthony Hopkins.

