Review: NordicTrack 2950 is the first treadmill I enjoy using

For the past few months, I’ve been using the NordicTrack 2950 treadmill and it’s the first connected treadmill that I actually enjoy using. After using a Peloton Bike for most of 2020, I was excited to be able to experience a connected treadmill but also experience what iFit brings to the table.

Earlier this year, launched a sister site called Connect the Watts where we look at products like NordicTrack, Peloton, Echelon, and others involved in the connected fitness industry. Today, I published my review of the NordicTrack 2950 treadmill.

Having been someone who’s typically hated running on treadmills with a passion, this was my first attempt at using a treadmill with a connected aspect. Powered by iFit, the NordicTrack 2950 treadmill is a first-class experience. If you’re someone who typically despises treadmills, wants to start a new fitness routine in 2021, but lives in a place where running outside is problematic at various points throughout the year, check out this treadmill. It’s a premium price, but it’s a premium experience compared to every other treadmill that I’ve used in the past few years.

Over the weekend, iFit also launched a brand new Apple TV app if you want to do workouts without the expense of buying hardware.

One of the things I love about the NordicTrack 2950 is the class variety on iFit that makes it a great running experience. It has a great mix of studio classes and on-location classes. Coming from Peloton, I expected myself to prefer the studio classes, but I’ve actually used the on-location classes more often.

Peloton’s on-location classes are pretty simple, and they contain a single first-person view. iFit’s on-location classes are an experience. You’re running alongside an instructor (using what I assume is a drone) in countless different locations. The instructors put a lot of effort into making you feel right beside them. They call out specific items from the area that are unique. The overall production quality is outstanding and these classes are the reason to use the treadmill.

If you want to learn more about the NordicTrack 2950, read my full review.

