Pro Aussie surfer Mikey Wright saves drowning person in Oahu, Hawaii

Pro Australian surfer Mikey Wright.

Pro Australian surfer Mikey Wright has saved a drowning person in Hawaii.

The moment was captured and shared on Instagram showing the heroic save in huge swell in Oahu.

The Wright family, who are a clan of world-class surfers including Tyler, Owen and Mikey, are all very aware of just how unpredictable the ocean can be.

Mikey and Tyler were on the beachfront on Oahu’s North Shore when they witnessed a beachgoer getting swept away in the strong current.

“He’s gonna need to get saved,” Mikey says in the background of the clip before bolting toward the water.

“You can’t save him,” yelled a woman not sure he could get down there in time.

The vision shows the terrifying waves smashing close to the shore and a strong current pulling down the beach, with a head just bobbing above the water quickly being dragged out and over rocks.

The post on Instagram attracted hundred of likes and many comments, captioned: “Closing out 2020 with some hero shit by @mikeywright69.”

“This. Is. Insane.” commented 2GB star Ben Fordham.

“That’s Wright place, Wright time,” wrote one follower.

“Aussie’s getting sh*t done, Wright style,” added another.

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!