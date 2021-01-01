Phoebe Dynevor Grateful for ‘Safe and Fun’ Sex Scenes in ‘Bridgerton’

Instagram

The ‘Waterloo Road’ actress thanks the producers behind her new Netflix series for ensuring the cast members always felt safe when filming the intimate scenes.

“Bridgerton” bosses recruited an intimacy co-ordinator to make sure the Netflix hit’s intimate scenes were racy and safe.

Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page steamed up the screen in the Christmas Day period drama and now the actress has revealed she worked with an expert behind the scenes to craft the “great” sex scenes.

“My first-ever scene was in episode six, where Simon is going down on Daphne,” Dynevor tells Grazia, “and it was so great, because it felt safe and fun. You choreograph it like a stunt, or a dance. It’s crazy to me that (an intimacy co-ordinator) hasn’t been there in the past.”

“I’ve done sex scenes before that I can’t believe I did. It was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now.”

And Phoebe admits she’s as much of a fan of “Bridgerton” as viewers. “I love her coming-of-age story and her sexual awakening,” she says. “I love… watching her figure it out for herself. She’s a late bloomer, but it’s not like she can Google it.”

The new TV series is produced by Shonda Rhimes. It’s one of her projects for Netflix following her departure from ABC after working for the Alphabet for 15 years.

“I felt like I was dying,” she said of der decision to find a new home for her craft. “Like I’d been pushing the same ball up the same hill in the exact same way for a really long time.”

To the bosses at the streaming giant, she said, “The first thing I said was, ‘You’re not going to get another Grey’s Anatomy – not Grey’s Anatomy in a cornfield, Grey’s Anatomy on a baseball field or Grey’s Anatomy at an airport, that’s just not happening.’ And he said, ‘I’d never expect it to.’ ”