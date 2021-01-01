Peter Weber’s Mom Barbara Reacts to His and Kelley Flanagan’s Split

In December, the couple decided to take their romance to a new level by moving in together in New York City.

“So grateful Kell was on board with the move!” Peter shared in response to a fan question on Dec. 22. “I had actually made it a goal of mine when I turned 20 that I wanted to live in New York City before my 20s were up and I’m just barely crossing it off the list!”

However, following the pair’s split, a separate source told E! News their big move proved to be “stressful.”

“Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart,” the source explained. “They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them.”

The source added, “They spent the holidays apart, and Peter is already back staying with his parents in L.A. for now.”

At this time, Kelley has yet to publicly comment on the breakup.