NHS intensive care wards are busier than 2019 despite over 700 more beds

NHS intensive care wards are busier than they were this last year even though there are over 700 extra beds, official figures show.

As the pressure of the second wave of coronavirus keeps growing, with many patients those who caught Covid over the Christmas break, increasing numbers of hospitals are declaring they’re in crisis, particularly in London and Essex.

NHS England data shows that, in the last week of December, there were 743 more intensive care beds available than in the same week of 2019 – 4,394 compared to 3,651.

But in the same week there were, on average, 828 more patients in critical care – 3,340 compared to 2,512 in the December 2019 – suggesting the strain of Covid-19 is bigger than hospitals had prepared for, even with cases .

Many of the extra beds are in London – 253 of them – but even this hasn’t been enough to stave off the surge in coronavirus patients.

Data showed that over the Christmas week, two hospitals’ ICU wards were 100 per cent full, and another 11 out of 18 were more than 90 per cent full and had fewer than six beds each to use for any new patients.

Grim reports have emerged from the capital in recent days, with some of its major hospitals being forced to treat Covid-19 patients in ambulances outside or dismantling wards to make space for more intensive care patients.

Although the city has a huge Nightingale Hospital at the Excel Centre, nursing unions say there aren’t enough staff to man it and equipment has been removed since it was put on standby in the summer.

NHS bosses warn that even hospitals that aren’t full or almost full are struggling more than usual because of staff sickness rates and the fact that beds have to be spread out more across the hospital because of social distancing.

Medics are pictured collecting a patient from an ambulance at the Royal London Hospital this morning, January 1

Department of Health data shows there were 23,813 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the UK as of December 28, the most recent figures.

This is more than at any other point during the pandemic, even during the devastating first wave in March and April.

Some 1,847 of these people were on ventilators in intensive care units, with others in ICU but not being ventilated.

Weekly NHS figures show that, despite efforts to set up more critical care beds in England, wards still find themselves significantly busier than in December 2019.

Adult intensive care was around 76 per cent full for England as a whole in the last week of 2020, compared to 69 per cent in the same week a year earlier.

This was an average for the entire country and some hospitals were 100 per cent full in the areas worst affected by coronavirus, with no extra critical care beds for the entire week and potentially even longer.

Looking at London, which is now once again the epicentre of the country’s crisis, data show that 13 out of 18 hospital trusts in the city had six or fewer intensive care beds available to take new patients last week.

Ambulances are pictured queuing outside the Royal London Hospital last night, where bosses declared they are in ‘disaster mode’ with only one nurse for every three Covid patients

Two hospital trusts had no spare intensive care beds and three only had an average of one extra bed throughout the week.

Intensive care is usually a last-ditch attempt to save the life of someone who is starting to die of coronavirus and is reserved for only the sickest people, and usually rules out elderly patients who tend to be too weak to survive the damaging impacts of ventilators.

Comparing intensive care wards in London to a year earlier shows that, in 2019, the busiest ICU wards in the city were at 86 per cent capacity, compared to 100 per cent this year. Only five hospitals are this year less full than the very busiest ones were the year before.

Daily hospital admissions have been surging in England since the national lockdown ended on December 2 and are now worse than they were in the spring in some parts of London.

As the UK yesterday declared a record-high 55,892 coronavirus cases and almost 1,000 more deaths, the chief executive of University College London hospitals trust (UCLH) said admissions were ‘much more’ than during the first wave in the spring.

Professor Marcel Levi revealed the 550-bed hospital now has 220 Covid patients, with numbers increasing by five per cent a day.

He added the ‘real pressure’ is on intensive care, where there are now ’70 very sick patients’.

According to The Guardian, whole floors at the hospital are being dismantled and rebuilt to allow them to be used as intensive care wards. They are being equipped with oxygen and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines which help people to breathe.

Meanwhile, the Royal London Hospital yesterday declared it is in ‘disaster mode’.

In an email to staff, bosses at the hospital in Whitechapel, east London – Britain’s busiest – warned there is only one nurse for every three Covid patients.

‘We are now in disaster medicine mode,’ the message said. ‘We are no longer providing high standard critical care, because we cannot … Things are going to get harder before they get better.’

Covid-19 hospital admissions in the UK have been rising constantly for weeks, driven by a surge in England after the second national lockdown in November offered only a brief fall in the figures

Patients are waiting hours for beds inside with some taking taxis to A,amp;E to jump the queue of ambulances waiting outside.

Medics say the sheer number of patients coming into some hospitals means they cannot always give seriously ill people the care they need.

Dr Pushpo Hossain, a 31-year-old junior doctor in London, told The Sun: ‘Never before have so many patients required oxygen at the same and many NHS hospitals are old buildings which have not been built to deliver oxygen on such a large scale.

‘We do have the oxygen to supply to patients but what we don’t have is the capacity to provide it to all of them at the same . We are constantly reviewing all our patients to see who can come off oxygen, so we can reduce output.’

In an interview with the newspaper, A,amp;E medic Dr Priyesh Patel added: ‘In A,amp;E we’re frequently running out of bed space and I’ve had to see seriously sick patients in ambulances because they’ve been waiting for over four hours just to get inside the hospital.

‘In the resus department, where we battle to save the sickest patients, we can’t bring in any more because there’s no space.’

The NHS says that even though not all hospitals are totally full, those that aren’t still face much greater pressure than usual because of the way wards have to be run now to stop the spread of Covid-19.

NHS England explains on its website that coronavirus precautions ‘results in beds and staff being deployed differently from in previous years in both emergency and elective settings within the hospital.

‘As a result, caution should be exercised in comparing overall occupancy rates between this year and previous years.

‘In general hospitals will experience capacity pressures at lower overall occupancy rates than would previously have been the case.’

DOCTORS SAY THEY WILL DEFY ORDER NOT TO GIVE SECOND VACCINE DOSES Doctors say they will defy Government orders to give a second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to elderly patients who were promised one when they got their first jabs. A row has broken out over ministers’ decision to ration vaccine supplies to get single doses to as many people as they can in a scramble to stem the tide of Covid deaths. Officials, warning that supply shortages could last until spring, have said patients who already had one dose of the vaccine should have their second one – which they were told they’d get three weeks later – postponed for up to 12 weeks. But doctors have revolted and said they won’t deny vulnerable patients the vaccines they promised them amid concerns the jabs won’t work as well with just one dose. GPs blasted the policy as ‘grossly unfair’ and frustrated scientists warned that clinical trials of the vaccine only tested how well it worked with a three-week gap, so there is no evidence the new regime would work long-term. Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said in a letter with his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland that single dose could offer 70 per cent protection, and having this in a larger number of people would be more effective than 95 per cent protection in half as many. Margaret Keenan, the first person in the world to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, received her second jab earlier this week. But thousands of others across Britain will see their second appointment delayed so the NHS can focus on delivering jabs to more people. A total of 944,539 people across the UK had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by December 27, according to the Department of Health.

Essex has already declared a ‘major incident’ as the number of coronavirus cases threatens to overwhelm its six hospitals and ambulances queued outside A,amp;Es all over the country due to a lack of beds and staff.

Gareth Grier, an A,amp;E consultant at Barts Health NHS Trust in east London, said today: ‘If Covid patients are left in corridors then covid will spread like wildfire within the hospital. This cannot be allowed to happen.

‘The corridor medicine that was previously endemic in emergency departments would kill people and staff if allowed to reoccur. Hence the awful, terrible option of treating patients outside hospitals’.

UK hospitals are reported to be running low on workers, ward space, oxygen and even pillows with patients being treated by medics inside emergency vehicles as they waited up to six hours to be admitted.

In some cases people were later diverted more than 100 miles away while some packed London ICUs have started asking major hospitals in Tyneside and Yorkshire if they will take some of their Covid patients.

On the day Britain’s Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for use yesterday, Essex declared a ‘major incident’ at its six hospitals, allowing then to move patients elsewhere, speed up discharging, call in extra staff as well as cancel non-emergency care and operations. The Department for Health and Social Care is also expected to set out later today what help the Government will give Essex.

Doctors in areas worst affected by the surging number of coronavirus cases have said they are ‘extremely fearful’ and are just days away from having to make ‘horrendous choices’ over who they can treat and who is left to die.

The chaos has been blamed on dwindling oxygen supplies and NHS chiefs say staff absence is twice its normal level because of illness and self-isolation with some hospitals begging nurses to return early from Christmas holidays and off in January is now banned by some trusts.

Footage on social media revealed that queues of ambulances were lined up outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel and Queen’s Hospital in Romford, both in east London, and in Kent last night when NHS Providers’ deputy chief executive Saffron Cordery warned pressure on the NHS was ‘rising at an unsustainable rate’.

There were also reports of delays at hospitals in East Anglia, south Wales and Birmingham, where doctor Punith Kempegowda tweeted: ‘Just getting out of a,amp;e after another loooooooong day. Almost all these ambulances are waiting with patients inside them for more than 3 hours because there’s no place in hospital to bring them in’.

There are also growing concerns about the number of people in their 40s and 50s with no underlying health problems being admitted to wards or even appearing on intensive care wards, one London doctor has said.