NHL planning outdoor games at Lake Tahoe

On Feb. 20, the NHL is going to Lake Tahoe. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was first to report Friday morning that the league plans on hosting two outdoor games at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort next month with no fans. The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights will play on Feb. 20, while the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins battle the following day.

Previous reports had the league searching for an outdoor location like this, with Lake Louise, Alberta, and Park City, Utah, two that Friedman mentions in Friday’s piece. While those locations ultimately proved impossible, the league is still getting its outdoor games.

These matches will do something to replace the usual outdoor games that have been canceled for this season. The Winter Classic (originally scheduled for New Year’s Day) and Stadium Series matches were nixed for this season, with Minneapolis and Raleigh expected to host events in the future. Those were obviously supposed to draw huge crowds and drive revenue for the host clubs, something that the Lake Tahoe event isn’t designed for. Instead, it will be a more intimate performance on the golf course, with Friedman reporting that only around 400 people will be involved.