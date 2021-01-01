NFL Week 17: Picks and preview

Week 16 was a wild one in the NFL. The Steelers, specifically Ben Roethlisberger, rediscovered their ability to move the ball and score points just in the nick of time, rallying past the Colts and winning the AFC North as a result. The Browns shot themselves in the foot again, losing to the Jets, but Pittsburgh’s win unexpectedly helped Cleveland; they now need only beat the Steelers, who will sit Roethlisberger, and likely several others, to get into the playoffs. The Dolphins looked dead in the water against the Raiders, until some hideous penalties by Las Vegas, and perhaps the latest, greatest Fitz-magic of all time saved them. Brian Flores is standing by Tua Tagovailoa, but if that choice blows up in his face, there will be plenty of time for second-guessing. The Chiefs barely scraped by a game Falcons team and locked up the AFC’s sole bye in the process. The Rams lost a game and Jared Goff, and now must battle the Cardinals in a crucial finale, while the Packers demolished Tennessee. Oh, and the Ravens won their fourth in a row, in dominant fashion, while the NFC East remains a complete mess, with – appropriately – only the Eagles having been eliminated from contention. Multiple playoff spots are up for grabs in Week 17, and there is a very good chance that, for just the second time in league history, an 11-5 team will not qualify. On the flip side, there’s a very real chance that a 6-10 team wins the NFC East. Life isn’t fair, is it?

Last Week: 6-10 Season: 118-117-5