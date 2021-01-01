Mollie King is ENGAGED to boyfriend Stuart Broad

Mollie King is engaged to her boyfriend Stuart Broad.

She announced the news on Instagram on New Year’s Day, sharing a snap of the pair kissing while on a wintry countryside walk.

Wrapped up against the chill, Mollie, 33, embraced cricketer Stuart, 34, flashing her diamond engagement ring.

‘A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you ❤️,’ she captioned the snap.

Stuart shared the same snap, captioning this: ‘The best way to start 2021 @mollieking!’

The proposal comes as Stuart is due to jet off to Sri Lanka to play for England, which Mollie admitted made her feel ‘anxious and uncertain’.

She had only just expressed this a few hours prior to Stuart popping the question, taking to Instagram to share her goals for the coming month.

Mollie wrote: ‘So it’s 2021! If you’re anything like me you might be going into this year feeling a bit anxious and uncertain. I often get the January blues and this year is going to be especially tough with everything that’s going on.

‘@stuartbroad also goes away tomorrow with cricket which is always a mix of feeling excited for him but knowing I’m going to miss him so much.’

Mollie and Stuart were first linked in March 2018, but briefly split five months later in August 2018.

The couple were spotted together again in February 2019, and confirmed they had reunited the following month.

The Radio 1 presenter praised her ‘modest’ boyfriend last month when he was nominated for the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year prize.

Paying tribute to the talented sportsman in a video screened at the socially-distanced ceremony, Mollie admitted she ‘had no idea how good he was at his job’.

She said: ‘He was just so sweet and modest. I’d ask him about what he does and not one part of him was bragging – so much so that I actually had no idea how good he was at his job.’