Mikey Wright opens up on miracle rescue of drowning stranger in Oahu, Hawaii

Australian pro surfer Mikey Wright has opened up on his miraculous rescue of a drowning stranger in Oahu, Hawaii.

Wright and his sister Tyler were on the beachfront on Oahu’s North Short when they realised a beachgoer was getting swept away in the strong current.

The 24-year-old says his instincts kicked in as he stripped off before entering the water to save the woman who was stranded.

“As I started to film I was like, ‘Wait, this is going to turn pretty bad here’, so I on my way to pass my phone to my wife,” he told Nine’s TODAY.

“At that point I was like, ‘Grab my phone, this person is going to need saving’, and literally dropped my beer, ripped everything off, went to go through a fence, had to jump the fence because it didn’t open and then had to run down the beach.

Mikey Wright is no stranger to dealing with huge waves (Getty)

“From when we had first seen it to when we realised it was going to be bad, it was only a matter of seconds.”

Wright said his initial concern was that the woman would get swept into the large rocks.

“As I was running down I was trying to see where she was and which way she was getting pulled,” he said.

“Where she was, if she tried to go in she was going to hit the rocks, so I tried to go in and came back around.

“She was coming down-current so I just let her drift towards me as I tried to push towards her.

Wright opens up on miracle rescue

“As I was running, just assessing to see which was the best way to grab her and get her into safety.”

While her brother was running straight into the eye of the storm, Tyler Wright said she had full confidence in Mikey being able to bring the stranger to safety.

“It was an intense situation but he is a water man, we’ve been doing this since we were kids,” he said.

“At that point, I knew the way he was positioning himself was to take the full impact of the rocks.

Wright said his initial concern was whether the drowning stranger was going to hit the rocks (Getty)

“At that point we were concerned for the woman and how long she had left before she really started to struggle.”

Wright added that once the woman was brought to safety, she was initially in a state of “shock” before calming down.

“At first she said she was fine and I was like, ‘Okay breathe’, and then after we got her breathing down, I was just asking her questions like is there any deeper cuts or is there anything you feel that has opened or has hit the rocks pretty hard.

“She went over her body and after that she was pretty calm.”

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!