Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee ‘Could Have Been Dead Easily’ in Horrible Car Crash

Expressing gratitude to God, the Grammy-winning producer says on social media, ‘THANK U GOD , I’M PAYING ATTENTION TO ALL THE SIGNS’ alongside several pictures of his wrecked car.

Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee seemingly didn’t have a good start in 2021. On Friday, January 1, the Grammy-winning producer shared on his social media account that that he and Swae survived a potentially deadly car crash.

Posting a picture of a car which was severely damaged, Mike Will wrote in the caption, “ME & SWAE WILLY MADE-IT OUT THIS MF ALIVE.” He went on detailing that he and the Rae Sremmurd member just had “A COUPLE BRUISES” from the horrible car accident.

Expressing gratitude to God, the producer added, “THANK U GOD , I’M PAYING ATTENTION TO ALL THE SIGNS, 2021 WE TURNING LEMONS TO LEMONADE ALL YEAR… WE COULD HAVE BEEN DEAD EASILY , BUT WE MADE-IT OUT WITH JUST A COUPLE BRUISES , WE HERE FOR A REASON GOD BODY.” Mike Will also shared a video of his wrecked vehicle.

In a separate post, Mike Will wrote, “ANYTHING defeated should be celebrated… p.s. U have to heat up the tires on the Rari before driving it in the cold for the traction to work properly… otherwise ‘The 812 is like a stick of dynamite inside of a coke can on ice skates while driving in the cold, u can easily lose all control at any given moment…’ GOD SAID IT WASNT TIME THO, THANK U FATHER FOR WATCHING OVER US BIG BLESSED….”

Meanwhile, Swae was seen in some pictures with blood coming out from one of his eyes. The rapper also shared a picture of the damaged car on Instagram Stories while writing, “Could’ve been,” across the picture. Neither Mike Will and Swae offered details about how, when and where the car crash happened.

The news, meanwhile, earned divided reactions from fans. “Y’all rappers can’t start 2021 with this kind of energy please say stafe and value your lives so we can use lesser rips this year,” one fan reacted to the news. Believing that the two hip-hop stars were able to survive the car crash because God helped them, a user added, “Can’t tell me GOD isn’t REAL.”

Some others, however, criticized the stars for posting the wrecked car pictures on social media. “im sorry but posting the wreck pictures is just so corny. regular people dont do that,” said one naysayer. Echoing the sentiment, another person questioned, “I’m glad they’re okay, but was it really necessary to bring it to the internet? lmk.”