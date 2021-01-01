Microsoft says SolarWinds hackers were able to view some of its source code by hacking into an employee account but were unable to modify code or access emails (Nicole Perlroth/New York Times)

Nicole Perlroth / New York Times:
Microsoft says SolarWinds hackers were able to view some of its source code by hacking into an employee account but were unable to modify code or access emails — The hackers gained more access than the company previously revealed, though the attackers were unable to modify code or access emails.
