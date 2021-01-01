Marnus Labuschagne says ugly runs could be key in SCG Test as Australia look to fight back against India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

Australian run-machines Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have fallen a long way short of their lofty standards during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series – and the latter says ugly runs could offer an escape.

Smith had a Test batting average of 62.84 ahead of Australia’s home series against India, while Labuschagne averaged 63.43.

But Smith and Labuschagne averaged just 3.33 and 32.25 respectively over the first two Tests, at Adelaide Oval and the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and are now tasked with leading Australia’s quest to break the one-all series deadlock.

“You don’t want to give any excuses for why we’re not scoring runs,” Labuschagne said.

“They’ve been very good, they’ve bowled really well and they’ve been really consistent, so for us it’s just about finding a way. It doesn’t have to be pretty; we just have to keep grinding and keep finding a way, and if we do get in we’ve got to make sure we get those big scores.”

Steve Smith edges a Ravi Ashwin delivery in the first Test at Adelaide Oval. (Getty)

Although they haven’t enjoyed as much success in the Test series as had been expected, Smith and Labuschagne are set to return to a venue at which they’ve both thrived in the Test arena.

The former Australia captain averages 67.88 across seven Tests at the Sydney Cricket Ground, while his understudy averages 104 across two Tests at the Moore Park venue.

Labuschagne was sublime when Australia last played a Test at the SCG, compiling innings of 215 – his top Test score – and 59 against New Zealand in January 2020.

“It was very special getting that double hundred at the SCG and doing it in front of a full house in the pink Test,” Labuschagne said.

“I really enjoy batting there. It’s a beautiful venue to play at, and it has been, at times, quite batting-friendly.

“But with two world-class bowling attacks it’s always hard work; it doesn’t matter what the wicket is like.”

Australia will have to win this Test series to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they haven’t held since the 2014-15 Australian summer.

India have since won the series on home soil in 2017 and on Australian shores in the 2018-19 summer, becoming the first sub-continental team to win a Test series in Australia.

