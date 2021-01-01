Mark Eden dead at 92: Coronation Street icon passes away peacefully after Alzheimer’s battle

Mark Eden has died at the age of 92.

The Coronation Street icon passed away peacefully in hospital on Friday, after an Alzheimer’s battle, his agent confirmed.

The actor – who was best known for playing Alan Bradley in Corrie – leaves behind his wife Sue Nicholls, 77, who plays Audrey Roberts in the ITV soap.

A statement from his agent to the PA news agency said: ‘We are very sad to announce the death of actor Mark Eden.

‘He died peacefully, in hospital, earlier today, 1st Jan 2021. Mark had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for some , and was hospitalised in November.

‘Mark, 92, had a long career spanning more than 50 years, including eight years in Coronation Street as character Alan Bradley.

‘He is survived by his wife Sue, his daughter Polly, his stepson Paul and grand-daughter Emma. We ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult .’

Mark, whose birth name was Douglas John Malin, was first married to his first wife Joan Long from 1953 until 1959.

The couple welcomed son David in 1957, but the actor, musician and composer tragically died in 2017.

Mark met his second wife, Diana Smith (who later used the stage name Diana Eden), in 1971 with the pair getting married two years later and going on to have a daughter named Polly.

The Coronation Street star tied the knot to third wife Sue in 1993.

The London-born actor’s autobiography, titled Who’s Going To Look At You?, was published in 2010.