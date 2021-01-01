Man charged with attempted murder over Sydney stabbing

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a daylight confrontation allegedly resulted in a stabbing in Sydney’s west.

Emergency services were called to Myddleton Avenue in Fairfield around 5pm yesterday following reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived they found a 63-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to Liverpool Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police on the scene commenced an investigation into the stabbing, arresting a 25-year-old man at the scene.

The man was charged with attempted murder overnight.

Officers believe the two are known to each other.