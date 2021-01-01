Man charged over Sydney stabbing

A man has been charged over a stabbing on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

Two men were found suffering stab wounds when police were called to Tor Road in Dee Why about 12.30 last night.

A 23-year-old man suffered multiple wounds to his face hands and legs. He was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.

A man has been charged over a stabbing in Dee Why. ()

The second 22-year-old man was taken to Northern Beaches Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police allege the younger man stabbed his alleged victim multiple times after the paid became involved in an argument.

The 22-year-old was taken to Manly Police Station and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.