Macau’s gambling revenues drop 65.8% in December, 79.3% in 2020 By

HONG KONG () – Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 65.8% in December year-on-year, a less severe drop than in recent months as the world’s largest casino hub saw a pick-up in visitors from its key market – mainland China.

December’s revenues were 7.8 billion patacas ($976.71 million), according to data released by Macau’s government on Friday.

Gambling revenues for the full year dropped 79.3%, reflecting the hit from the coronavirus pandemic which prompted widespread travel restrictions. ($1=7.9860 patacas)

