Lisa Marie Presley Feared for Elvis Presley’s Life — ‘You’re Not Going to Die Are You?’

Elvis Presley lived a very full life. The King knew how to have a good time, as evidenced by his thrill-seeking and parties. Lisa Marie Presley remembers her father and the mischief they’d get up to fondly. However, she also remembers living a life of concern when it came to her father’s health. In fact, Lisa Marie Presley had to try and support her father on several occasions when he fell — eventually, she pleaded with him to take better care of himself.

Lisa Marie Presley was close with her father

Elvis Presley | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley and Elvis Presley had a very affectionate relationship. The two spent plenty of time together, and Lisa Marie Presley says her father enjoyed getting up to no good with her at Graceland.

“I could decapitate a golf cart, I could take the hood off by running under a tree. I could drive through a fence and it would get fixed within three days. If it wasn’t me, running the golf cart through a tree, through the forest or through a fence, it was my father,” she said of Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley says she knew without a doubt that Elvis Presley loved her. According to his daughter, he was a very present father.

“He was very protective, very adoring, very watchful. I knew that I was loved, there was no question about that. It’s not easy to come by, obviously, but it was very apparent to me. And it was very mutual.”

She had to catch Elvis Presley when he fell

Lisa Marie Presley | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Unfortunately, Lisa Marie Presley watched her father’s health deteriorate as he grew older, to the point where she wound up having to help support him physically several times.

“Out of nowhere he’d just start falling and I’d have to go run and catch him and he was about 6’2 and quite heavy and I’m holding him up,” she recalled.

Based on additionally recordings of Presley discussing her father, it sounds as if Elvis Presley was feeling particularly isolated at this time in his life.

“It was just starting to become too common. He was not too happy. He was in such an ivory tower and so untouchable and so alienated.”

“I actually said to him, ‘Please, you’re not going to die are you? Don’t die.’ I didn’t know then what was going on. I wish I had. I didn’t have any clue what was happening. I just thought he’s not happy. ‘[I thought] My God what is going on?’” she explained.

Lisa Marie Presley described the last time she saw Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Elvis Presley died when Lisa Marie Presley was only 9 years old. The King’s daughter recalled the last time she saw her father before his death.

“It was August 16th, at 4am. I was supposed to be asleep, actually. He found me and [told me] ‘Go to bed.’ I said ‘Ok.’ I think he kissed me again and then I ran off,” she explained.

“He came in and kissed me good night after that. That was the last time I saw him alive. His body was in the house for three days and there was something oddly comforting about that which made it not necessarily real for me. I stayed in there with it almost the whole time.”