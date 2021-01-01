Lil Wayne Given Sentencing Date In Federal Firearms Case

Rapper Lil Wayne’s sentencing has been postponed in his federal weapons case.

Last month, Weezy pled guilty to illegally possessing a firearm. After a search of Lil Wayne’s designer bag, cops found a gold-plated .45-caliber Glock handgun with a pearl grip. He told the officers the gun was a Father’s Day gift.

Officers also report that they found ammunition cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, marijuana, pain killers and prescription-strength cough syrup, and a lot of cash. He, so far, has not been charged for any drug possession charges.

YK OSIRIS SHOOTS HIS SHOT AT REGINAE CARTER

Weezy’s sentencing was slated for Jan. 28, 2021, but according to AllHipHop, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams has moved his sentencing hearing date back to March 4.

Weezy’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, released a statement addressing the charge.

“There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it,” Srebnick said per N.Y. Times. “There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.”