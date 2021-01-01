Kodak Black’s Request For Early Release Denied

Kodak Black penned a letter to the feds, requesting early release from prison — but his request was denied.

Kodak tried to explain why he should be released, writing, “With all due deference, I come in truth. I acknowledge my mistakes and I take full responsibility for my actions. I am not a evil or demented person. I am salvageble (sic) and I have the ability and potential to live a prosperous and positive life.”

‘FOR LIFE’ TRAILER

But the judge did not feel the rapper had made a clear enough case.

“(Kodak Black) has not presented ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’ supporting his request for release,” assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce O. Brown wrote in a response to the rapper’s motion according to Vlad TV.

“Stated more correction, (Kodak Black) has not presented ANY reason supporting his request for release. He merely states he is not an evil person and promises to participate in community-based programs aimed at helping the ‘younger generation.’ That simply is inadequate pursuant to the statute.”

Kodak will remain behind bars for the foreseeable future.