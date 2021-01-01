Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Ring in 2021 With Matching Outfits

In November, a source told E! News how the denim designer felt about the athlete’s new deal.

“Khloe is supportive of Tristan and his career. She is very much settled with True in L.A. and doesn’t intend to uproot her and their life,” the insider shared at the time. “They don’t know what’s going to happen. They are still figuring things out.”

News of Tristan’s Boston move came a couple of months after they reconciled their romance. On the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe shared they were “in a really good place.” She explained, “He’s been super helpful and, when I was isolated, he would help with so many responsibilities.”

In October 2020, a separate insider told E! News the NBA player was trying his hardest to win Khloe back. “Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her,” the insider revealed. “He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he’s slowly finding his way back in.”

With the start of a new year, it’s safe to say Tristan and Khloe are kicking things off on a high note.