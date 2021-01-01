Kate Chastain Says She’s Happy for Hannah Ferrier but They Still Don’t Speak

Despite expressing well wishes to Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean, Kate Chastain from Below Deck doesn’t seem interested in rekindling their friendship.

“I have not spoken to her since she had a baby, but she looks so happy,” Chastain told Us Weekly. “I’m so happy for her.” Ferrier revealed that she was pregnant when Below Deck Med Season 5 aired. She gave birth to a daughter in late October and has opened a yachting school.

Chastain and Ferrier stopped speaking when Chastain learned Ferrier was gossipping about her behind her back. Chastain confronted Ferrier about it via text message but Ferrier never replied.

They never had a blowout fight

Chastain revealed that her friendship with Ferrier fell apart when she started shading Ferrier over her tablescapes. When Chastain appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2019, host Andy Cohen asked her to come clean about their friendship. I didn’t realize you were not friends anymore,” Cohen said to Chastain

“I didn’t either till … it’s a production company,” Chastain replied. “There’s 70 people there, and we worked on the same show for a while. If you say something, it’s gonna get back to me.”

“But I messaged her and was like ‘Listen, that wasn’t cool what you said.’ And I had just seen her in New York, she was in town for Watch What Happens Live,” Chastain said on the Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald podcast.

“She has not replied, that was in August,” she added. “She never replied to the message. It’s like if you’re really my friend I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry. I did say that.’ Or just answer or deny it! She just never even answered.”

Kate Chastain shaded Hannah Ferrier when she got fired

Ferrier departed the series under a dark cloud. She was fired for having unregistered valium and a vape pen on board the yacht. Bosun Malia White snapped a photo of the medication and shared it with Captain Sandy Yawn. Yawn fired Ferrier citing that she was dismissed because Yawn did not feel as though she could trust Ferrier.

“On yachts, you can get fired for your personality if people don’t like you,” Chastain explained on Another Below Deck podcast. “It’s happened to me, hard to believe, I know it was in the early years.”

“But if Hannah was a fantastic chief stew, hard-working, good team player,” she continued. “I think they would have been like, ‘Okay, you have a prescription and you’re such a valuable asset. You did forget to tell us to put it on the ship’s roster of drugs. But now we will. Thank God we didn’t get caught. Let’s move forward.’”

“But I think, she wasn’t good at her job,” Chastain added. “Even when she was sober, she still wasn’t that good at her job. She wasn’t good for morale. To go around telling people ‘Kiko was my best friend and now I’m all alone.’ Be an adult. You’re basically separating yourself from the rest of the crew which is not cool.”