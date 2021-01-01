Justin Hartley Makes His Romance With Sofia Pernas Instagram Official

In October 2020, Chrishell didn’t hold back when discussing how she felt about her ex moving on.

“I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting,” she told People. She added that it’s been “painful” to see them together.

Despite her heartache, the Selling Sunset star explained she was hopeful that she would find her special someone.

“It’s been almost a year, so I’m excited to get back out there. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen,” the reality TV personality expressed. ″It’s 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don’t know. Crazier things have happened!”

As the saying goes, ask and you shall receive! In December, Chrishell revealed she was dating Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe. “The internet has absolutely zero chill,” she shared on Instagram with a photo of her and Keo. “So I guess you saw this already, but I’m just gonna leave this here.”

While things didn’t work out for Justin and Chrishell, it looks like they’ve both found love and are ready to take on 2021.