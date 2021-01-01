Justin Bieber Is Studying To Be A Minister For Hillsong Church!!

Pop star Justin Bieber is reportedly studying to be a minister for Hillsong Church — after pastor pal Carl Lentz was forced to leave after his extramarital affairs were exposed.

“Justin doesn’t plan to give up his music career, but he feels there’s a bigger calling out there for him,” a source told OK! Magazine.

“He wants to be a full-fledged minister next year,” the source continued, adding, “Justin believes he can take a leadership position in restoring order — Justin has never felt happier or healthier, and he says he owes it to the church,” the source said.

Lentz admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Laura, with whom he shares three children. It was alleged that he had affairs with several different women. He was fired from the church following the revelations.

Last month he entered a facility to be treated for depression.

“He wants to be better for his family and is dedicated to doing the work,” a source said of Lentz at the time. “His family is supporting him and hopes their privacy will be respected on this journey.”

“He has no ill will towards the church and recognizes that they needed to take some course of action to address his missteps,” the source added.