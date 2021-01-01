Julia Might Ask Brandon to Leave His Family Farm Behind

Brandon Gibbs hopes that his Russian fiance, Julia Trubkina, grows to enjoy a rural lifestyle on his family’s farm. But the 90 Day Fiancé star may need to rethink his plans. Julia is far more comfortable in an urban setting, and she may just ask Brandon to leave his parents and their farm behind.

Brandon and Julia on ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC/Youtube

Brandon lives with his parents on a farm in Virginia

Brandon is a pest control technician who lives with his parents, Betty and Ron, on their Dinwiddie, Virginia farm. The family cares for the farm’s various animals, including horses, sheep, goats, pigs, and chickens. They also breed dogs and keep reptilian pets in the house.

And Brandon is perfectly content living the rural farm life. He plans on running the whole operation himself someday.

“Before I go to work, I help my parents with the farm,” Brandon told 90 Day Fiancé producers. “My parents run a dog-breeding kennel. It’s a lot of work, but the plan has always been that one day I’ll take over the family business.”

The ’90 Day Fiancé’ couple will live there in separate rooms

As he explained on 90 Day Fiancé, Brandon is trying to save up after spending so much of his income traveling to see Julia and on her K-1 visa application. So, he plans on staying with his parents rent-free until he has enough saved to move out. He said that he’s tried explaining his financial situation to Julia in the past but isn’t sure if she got it.

“When I first met Julia, I explained to her, I’m not rich or anything, and I couldn’t move out of my parents’ house yet,” Brandon said. “I don’t know if she 100 percent understood when I explained to her the financial reasons, but she seemed OK about it — So when Julia arrives, we’ll be living with my parents on the farm, and we’ll have 90 days to get married.”

But Brandon’s parents have a few strict rules. They will not allow Julia and Brandon to sleep in the same room until they get married. And they expect Julia to help out with the farm’s chores.

On ’90 Day Fiancé,’ Julia admits she might ask Brandon to leave

When Juia arrived at Betty and Ron’s farm on 90 Day Fiancé, she initially shed tears of joy. She was thrilled to be living with Brandon finally and was excited about their new life together.

But as Julia toured the farm, it became clear she was not interested in living a rural life. She noted that in Russia, she lived in a busy city center where everything was accessible. As a dancer, designer, and trainer, Julia suggested she’s used to working in “nice” places. And after hearing Betty repeatedly list out her farm chores, the reality star admitted she might not be able to live there longer than a month.

“I look at him, I love him,” she told producers when talking about Brandon. “But I look at near me, [and] I don’t know what I love more. I love more Brandon, [or do] I love more nice life? I need [a] choice. I give for me, one month. After one month, if I [don’t] love this place, I’ll say [to] him, “We need [to] go,” and we live [in the] city.”