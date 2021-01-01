Jennifer Lopez Takes Her New Year’s Eve Performance to New Heights

“2020 is almost over. We made it,” she proclaimed with less than 20 minutes left to go. “I think about the beginning of this year being on one of the biggest performances of my life with thousands of people, but tonight we’re doing things a little differently and that’s ok.”

“If [this year] taught us anything,” she continued, “it taught us to be grateful for what we do have and to cherish every moment. We lost too many, too many. To take one moment for granted, so tonight we’re gonna live, we’re gonna love and we’re gonna dance again and we’re gonna keep on dreaming.”

The star continued entertaining viewers with a slowed-down rendition of her iconic hit “Waiting for Tonight” that led into a cover of Aerosmith‘s “Dream On.” After belting the song’s famed high-pitched sequence, she concluded with another one of her songs, “Dance Again.” And, of course, some necessary confetti.