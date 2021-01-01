Internal Facebook post indicates Rob Leathern, chief of advertising integrity who handled ad products around sensitive subjects, left the company on December 30 (Katie Paul/Reuters)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Katie Paul / Reuters:

Internal Facebook post indicates Rob Leathern, chief of advertising integrity who handled ad products around sensitive subjects, left the company on December 30  —  (Reuters) – Facebook Inc’s chief of advertising integrity, who handled the company’s ad products around sensitive subjects …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR