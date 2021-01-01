India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.26% By .com

.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.26% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.25%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.39% or 21.25 points to trade at 505.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) added 2.42% or 69.25 points to end at 2932.00 and ITC Ltd (NS:) was up 2.34% or 4.90 points to 213.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.36% or 7.25 points to trade at 527.80 at the close. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) declined 0.99% or 8.95 points to end at 895.30 and Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) was down 0.96% or 2.30 points to 238.25.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were ITC Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.37% to 213.95, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.12% to settle at 2931.00 and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.62% to close at 732.30.

The worst performers were ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.31% to 527.80 in late trade, HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.88% to settle at 1424.15 and Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.65% to 1557.25 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1136 to 508 and 69 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1954 rose and 922 declined, while 160 ended unchanged.

Shares in Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.39% or 21.25 to 505.00. Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 2.42% or 69.25 to 2932.00. Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.12% or 60.80 to 2931.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 7.28% to 19.5600.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.01% or 0.10 to $1901.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February rose 0.08% or 0.04 to hit $48.44 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract rose 0.17% or 0.09 to trade at $51.72 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.06% to 73.079, while EUR/INR rose 0.13% to 89.3150.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.28% at 89.898.

