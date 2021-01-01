Hilaria Baldwin Stumbles In Hilarious Fashion While Defending Herself Over That Embarrassing Cucumber Video

Hilaria Baldwin says that everyone can relax because she has always known what the word for ‘cucumber’ is. This comes after an old video shows the former yoga instructor supposedly putting on a fake Spanish accent and pretending as if she did not know how to say the word ‘cucumber’ as if English were her second language. Hilaria is now saying that the moment was nothing more than a ‘brain fart.’

The controversy began when the mother-of-five admitted that she was actually born in Boston and not in Mallorca, Spain, as was previously suggested, and that her name is Hilary and not Hilaria.

Hilaria Baldwin Is Defending Herself Over That Embarrassing Cucumber Video

This came after Twitter went into a tizzy after a person by the name of Leni Briscoe tweeted out on Sunday, “You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.”

During television appearances, she has spoken with a pronounced Spanish accent, and on one occasion during a cooking segment she even seemingly forgot the English word for ‘cucumber.’

Now Hilaria says in an interview with the New York Times that this entire controversy surrounding her supposedly faking her Spanish heritage. is much ado about nothing. She first visited Spain as a baby, and had frequent travels to Madrid, Seville and Valencia, throughout her childhood.

“Who is to say what you’re allowed to absorb and not absorb growing up?” she says. “This has been a part of my whole life, and I can’t make it go away just because some people don’t understand it.”

In the same interview, Hilaria also explained why she gave her five children Spanish names. The Baldwins are parents to five kids, Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 3 months.

“My kids do have very Spanish-influenced names. You want to know what? Their names are after people who were important to me, they’re not names that we pulled out of a hat,” she says.

“All my kids’ given names, the first names, are all from people in my life, and they have my husband’s last name. And we were very thoughtful about it. Especially the second name, sometimes the first name is something that sounds for me, good in both languages.”

