Cincinnati looked like it was in prime position to pull off a big upset in the Peach Bowl on Friday, but Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny had other plans.

The Bulldogs trailed for the entire second half, but their defense continued to pile up stops and give them a chance to win. Georgia seemed likely to come up short when it was able to get to the Cincinnati 36-yard line, which was previously outside of Podlesny’s range. Not anymore.