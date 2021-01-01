foldable iphone: Apple’s foldable iPhone may look like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Z Fold – Mobiles News

Apple has reportedly zeroed-down two designs for foldable iPhones. A well-known tipster Money UDN has revealed that Foxconn, the company that makes smartphones for Apple on contract basis, tested two different foldable smartphone designs to check whether it complies with their quality control tests and both designs passed the test.

According to the report, these phones were just the chassis prototype with body shell, hinge and probably screen and not the actual phones. Both the designs were tested at Foxconn’s Shenzhen facility to test the durability of the folding mechanism for both designs. However, it is very likely that Apple will analyse the pros and cons of both the designs and will choose one for the initial launch.

The report suggests that one of the designs looks like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or the Moto Razr smartphone which folds into half in portrait orientation. The second design resembles the Samsung Galaxy Fold or Z Fold which folds in landscape orientation and opens up into a big tablet-like design.

Apple has been testing the foldable smartphone design for several years now which precedes the number of patents filed by the company on foldable smartphone design. Another leak related to foldable smartphones by Apple suggests that the company might launch the foldable iPhone in September 2022.

For those unaware, the company has recently filed a new patent related to foldable iPhone. Also, the company has also placed an order with TSMC for the production of 3nm processors which will more likely power the foldable iPhones in future.

