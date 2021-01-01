English boy raises money for charity by camping out in his garden

2020 will be remembered as a year of human tragedy, but also of resilience and dedication.

In southwestern England, an 11-year old boy has raised more than 100,000 euros for charity by camping out in his garden.

Max Woosey, of Braunton in North Devon, has slept in a tent in his family’s backyard every night since the start of Britain’s first lockdown in March.

He’s raising money for his local hospice, which cared for a friend and neighbor who was dying from cancer. The friend, Rick, gave Max the tent and told him to have an adventure with it.

That’s exactly what Max has been doing.

He set up a JustGiving crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the hospice “to say ‘thank you for helping him,” Max told .

Despite the biting cold and sometimes rough winds, he hopes to keep going for a full year, until March.

His mother Rachael has now got used to it, but she initially wasn’t very comfortable with the idea of her son sleeping outside every night in a tent.

“I absolutely hated it at first,” she said.

“I think there’s something strange about having to put on a hat and big coat on to say goodnight to your son, but we’re so proud of him (…) because he’s raised such a large amount of money.”

