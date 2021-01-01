Eagles S Mills put on COVID list, will miss finale By

The Philadelphia Eagles put Jalen Mills on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ending the safety’s season.

It’s unclear if Mills tested positive or came into close contact with someone who did. Mills, who becomes a free agent after the season, will miss the Eagles’ final game against Washington on Sunday night.

Mills, 26, started every game this season for Philadelphia, eliminated from the playoffs but with a chance to play spoiler against Washington, which is trying to win the NFC East.

Mills finishes with 74 tackles, an interception, three passes defensed and 1.5 sacks in his first season at safety; he spent his first four seasons in Philly as a cornerback. The Eagles selected Mills in the seventh round of the 2016 draft.

Mills has five career INTs.

