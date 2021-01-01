Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises Childhood Friend With “100% Crackhead Free” Truck!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson had a crazy childhood, but thankfully, he had people along the line to help hold him up. One of these people was Bruno, a man who cared for him after he and his mother were evicted from their home in Hawaii and moved to Nashville.

Bruno took care of him and even bought him his first car which in a funny story turns out had a crackhead in the back. You have to watch the video below where Johnson surprises this great man with a brand new Ford F-150.

“Merry Christmas, Bruno 🎅🏾 Love you, brother! 100% crackhead free 👹😊

My life (especially my teenage years) has been full of the wildest twists and turns – yet God and the universe had always found a way to put a few people in my path that would change the trajectory of the road I was going down.

Meet one of my lifelong friends, Bruno Lauer — or I prefer to call him, “Downtown Bruno” 😉 🤟🏾

My mom and I were evicted off the island of Hawaii and I was sent to Nashville, Tennessee to live with my dad.

When I landed in Nashville, I quickly found out I wasn’t gonna live with my dad.

Shit happens, plans change and that’s the way it goes.

Instead, I told I was gonna live with a guy named Bruno. Who at the time lived in a tiny room at a spot called the Alamo Plaza motel.

Bruno could’ve (and should’ve) said hell no, I’m not takin’ in some kid who I don’t know.

But he didn’t.

He took this punk kid in and we became lifelong friends.

Then ironically – about 9 years later when I had the infamous “$7 Bucks” in my pocket – I started my wrestling career in Memphis, Tennessee and AGAIN – had no place to live and Bruno took me and let me shake up in his trailer, til I could get on my feet.

And hell, when I was 15yrs old, Bruno even gave me his last $40 bucks so I could hustle a crackhead out of his car one night at a honky tonk in Nashville 😈🤦🏾‍♂️

But the hustle was on me, because when I took off down the road there was a SECOND CRACKHEAD passed out on the floor in the back! 👹

Wild times at 15yrs old.

Merry Christmas, Bruno and since you helped me “buy” my first car – I figured I could return the favor and buy you one that 100% does NOT have a crackhead in the back seat.

I love you, brother.

Your kindness and heart – helped change my life’s trajectory.

And when you’re ready to retire from “the business” you just say the word.

I got you covered.

We’ll go “downtown” 🤟🏾

Enjoy your new ride and give Walls, Mississippi my love and gratitude 🖤

#negativeforcovid

#positiveforherpes

#dirtyjokesneverstop😈🥃”