Entertainment‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Who Owes Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) the Most In Light of Shocking Allie Rape Allegations Development?By Bradley Lamb - January 1, 202107ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Who Owes Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) the Most In Light of Shocking Allie Rape Allegations Development? – Daily Soap Dish HomeDays of Our Lives‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Who Owes Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) the Most In Light of Shocking Allie Rape Allegations Development?