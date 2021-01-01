David Warner injury update ahead of Sydney Test match

Australian opener David Warner says he is highly doubtful he will be at 100 per cent health even if he lines up for the Sydney Test against India next week.

Warner is facing a race against time after being sidelined for with a groin injury he suffered during the second ODI against India in November.

The 34-year-old’s absence has left a gaping hole at the top of Australia’s batting order, with the struggling Joe Burns axed from the Test squad last week.

While Warner and fellow opener Will Pucovski have joined Justin Langer’s squad, there remains fitness clouds over both heading into the pivotal third Test.

According to Warner, two training sessions in Melbourne ahead of the team’s flight to Sydney on Monday loom as the key in determining his fitness level.

David Warner was injured in the second ODI against India on November 29 (Getty)

“Am I going to be 100 per cent? Highly doubtful,” he told reporters.

“But I’ll be doing everything I can to let the selectors give me that green light.”

Australia has been poor in the field this series too, and Warner admitted it will be his ability to field which will determine his participation in the third Test, rather than his ability to run between the wickets.

“I know I can manage the running between the wickets, the shot making I have.

“Whether it’s standing in the slips cordon, taking catches to my right and left … I need to be agile enough to make sure I’m taking those chances (and) not be a hindrance there.”

