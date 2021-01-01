‘Coronation Street’ Star Mark Eden Dies at 92

ITV

“Coronation Street” actor Mark Eden has died aged 92 after losing his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

The screen star – most famous for playing Alan Bradley on the British soap – passed away in the early hours of Friday morning (01Jan21).

“We are very sad to announce the death of actor Mark Eden,” his agent said in a statement. “He died peacefully, in hospital, earlier today. Mark had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for some time, and was hospitalised in November.”

“Mark had a long career spanning more than 50 years, including eight years in Coronation Street as character Alan Bradley.”

As well as appearing in “Coronation Street”, Eden also starred in “Doctor Who” show Marco Polo. His other screen credits include “Poirot” and in 1965 film “Doctor Zhivago“.

He’s survived by wife Sue, daughter Polly, stepson Paul, and granddaughter Emma.

John Whiston, head of ITV Studios producing the British soap opera, issued a statement following Mark Eden’s passing. “We are all hugely saddened to hear of the death of Mark Eden,” he stated.

“The character he played, Alan Bradley, made a real impact in the three years he was in the show, embarking on a reign of terror and clashing with just about every other character in Coronation Street.”

“He was a consummate actor and played the role of psychotic villain to a tee, making the character both chilling and credible. The show owes Mark a great deal as he set the template for all the great villains to come, from Hillman and Phelan to our latest baddie, Geoff Metcalfe. It’s a fantastic dramatic legacy. Our thoughts go out to Sue and their family and friends at this sad time.”

Actress Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Mark’s onscreen daughter Jenny Bradley on the show, paid tribute on Instagram, “I loved this man so much. Thank you for being the most wonderful TV Dad, teacher and friend. DLP always Xxx.”