Colton Underwood Looks Different in New Picture After Leaving Instagram

It’s been a while since Colton Underwood has been on social media. That’s because he left Instagram after Cassie Randolph dropped her restraining order against him. Now he’s been seen in a new picture with a new look.

Cassie Randolph made a big claim against Colton Underwood

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’: Colton Underwood Returns to Instagram With a Message for Fans After Cassie Randolph Drama

Randolph and Underwood dated after The Bachelor for some time. But they broke up and Randolph later claimed Underwood was harassing her.

She claimed he put a tracking device under the bumper of her car. Randolph also claimed he would go to her apartment and her parent’s home uninvited, according to TMZ. Lastly, she claimed he would send her text messages and knew who was visiting her apartment.

Randolph got a restraining order against him. But she reportedly dropped it on Nov. 4.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” Underwood said with the news, according to TMZ. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

Underwood left social media and Randolph reappeared

Colton Underwood | Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Tubi

RELATED: Chris Harrison Responded To Cassie Randolph’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Situation With Colton Underwood; ‘It’s Hard For Me’

Underwood soon deleted all of his posts on Instagram after the news that the restraining order was dropped. Randolph, on the other hand, has kept in touch with her fans.

She did a Q&A with fans on Instagram on Dec. 3 and one asked if she’s happy. “I know I have a great life, don’t get me wrong. I’ve always put a lot on my plate and tend to spread myself pretty thin. Yet I always feel guilty like I should be doing more or be at a different place in life than I am. Which is such a sad thing to do to yourself,” the former reality star answered.

The SLPA and SLP grad student also wrote about her goal. “I just want to be happy,” Randolph wrote. “And I want the people around me to be happy. Often I worry too much about the happiness of people around me that it sabotages my own. And [that] is just plain DIFFICULT. What a mind twister lol. Those are some things I’m working on and deal with. But yes, I’m happy and working on being even happier.”

Underwood has a new beard

RELATED: Tia Booth Applauds Cassie Randolph for Filing a Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

The reality star still doesn’t have any posts on his personal Instagram page. However, he is seen in a new picture on Instagram.

He is seen smiling with a woman and two dogs in a new picture, which was posted on Dec. 31. It is captioned with, “We love supporting local rescues & @front_range_gsd_rescue_ is near ans [sic] dear to our GSD.”

The former reality star is seen with a new beard that also looks darker than his previous blond hair. Underwood still hasn’t posted anything publicly himself on Twitter or Instagram for some time. Fans left positive comments on the post wishing him a Happy New Year.