Christian Advocate Kirk Cameron Is Not Getting Any Love From His Former Growing Pains Co-Stars

Former television star-turned-Christian advocate Kirk Cameron is certainly not getting any love from his former Growing Pains co-stars these days. Actor Jeremy Miller (Ben Seaver) slammed his former friend for the caroling events that he has been organizing in California recently.

Kirk Cameron has come under fire for the events as California is currently on a strict stay-at-home order in order to help curb the growing number of Covid-cases in the state. Here’s what you need to know.

The 50-year-old has gotten heavily criticized for not only organizing one but two Christmas caroling events, which were mostly attended by people not wearing masks during a time when Southern California hospitals are filled to capacity with patients suffering from COVID-19.

Kirk Cameron Is Not Getting Any Love From His Former Growing Pains Co-Stars

“While I will always love my brother Kirk,” Miller exclusively told Page Six over email, “I could not disagree more with his holding these maskless events at a time when safety and concern for others is an extreme priority.”

“I truly couldn’t be more disappointed in him,” he added.

If that weren’t enough, Kirk’s other Growing Pains co-star Tracey Gold (Carol Seavor) also had a few things to say about the matter.

“Check with my dear brother Mike. @Kirk Cameron I want you to know that I refuse to be your brilliant sister. I care about you and your family. Wear a mask. Stay home and then sing.”

Meanwhile, Kirk’s younger sister Candace Cameron Bure has made it known that while she doesn’t support her brother’s Christmas caroling, she would appreciate it if people would stop bullying her family.

“I did not attend any recent caroling events,” the “Full House” star, 44, wrote. “Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public. However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe.”

