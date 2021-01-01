Chrissy Teigen wants the world to know the number one reason why she decided to kick the bottle and get sober this year. The model and social media star says that she simply didn’t want to embarrass herself anymore, both publicly and privately.

She also said the book, “Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol,” contributed to her decision to get sober.

Chrissy opened up her journey on her Instagram story by telling her followers that about a month ago and on her birthday she received this book from her doctor.

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She Decided To Get Sober

She said, “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s–t by 6, not being able to sleep. I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read.”

Just last month Chrissy confirmed that she has been sober for a month. It didn’t take very long for her social media followers and fans to share their supportive messages and personal stories, too.

“I just got sober as well!! Beautiful!!! I love this!!” one commented on social media.

“Keep going beautiful! One day at a time,” another replied.

Another fan wrote, “There’s absolutely nothing to be ashamed of. You’ve got this. Do it for yourself, your husband, and your kids. We are all in this together, always.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Chrissy has spoken out about her problematic drinking. She also told Cosmopolitan in 2017 that she has been “drinking too much.”

“I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected,” Chrissy Teigen said at the time.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don't forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.