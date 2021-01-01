Busy Philipps has started out her New Year by revealing to the world that her 12-year-old daughter Birdie is gay. During last week’s episode of Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, the Hollywood actress said that her daughter gave her permission to tell the world that she is gay and that she prefers the pronouns they/them. Here’s what you need to know.

Busy said that her daughter told her and her husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein that she was gay at 10-years-old but by that time they had already known. In addition to Birdie, the couple also share their 7-year-old daughter, Cricket Pearl.

Busy Philipps Reveals Her Daughter Birdie Is Gay

Busy has also said that so far she has done a bad job with pronouns when talking about Birdie but said that she is definitely working on it because she knows just how important her daughter’s identity is.

“Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven’t been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to,” Philipps explained.

“Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f–k. You can talk about how I’m gay and out. You can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great.’ So I said, ‘OK, I can talk about it on the podcast.’”

“So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them,” Busy Philipps added. “I f–k up sometimes, but I’m trying my best at that, too.”

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.