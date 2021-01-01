Busy Philipps Comes Clean About Pre-Teen Child Being Gay and Preferring They/Them Pronouns

Instagram

During an episode of her ‘Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best’ podcast, the ‘I Feel Pretty’ actress reveals that 12-year-old Birdie came out to her and her husband Marc Silverstein when they were 10.

Busy Philipps has gotten candid about her pre-teen child’s sexuality. When hosting “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best” podcast, the “I Feel Pretty” actress revealed that her daughter Birdie is gay and prefers to use they/them pronouns.

“For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you’re hearing that Birdie is gay and out,” the 41-year-old first told co-hosts Shantira Jackson and Caissie St. Onge during the Wednesday, December 30 episode of her podcast. “Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately … I mean, obviously, I knew that Birdie knew.”

Philipps, who shares Birdie with her husband Marc Silverstein, went on to divulge that she has difficulty in using correct pronouns for the 12-year-old. “I said, ‘You know, Bird, I’ve been doing a bad job with the pronouns, ‘ ” she spilled. “Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven’t been doing it.”

“I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to,” she continued. “Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f**k. You can talk about how I’m gay and out. You can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great.’ So I said, ‘OK, I can talk about it on the podcast.’ ”

Despite finding it challenging to use the pronouns that her daughter wants, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum said she would do her “best” to adjust with it. “So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them. I f**k up sometimes, but I’m trying my best at that too,” she assured.

During the chat, Philipps also shared that she had an “emotional” conversation with Birdie after she saw them “lying on the floor in the dark” while listening to Harry Styles‘ “Fine Line”. She recalled, “I was like, ‘Are you all right? Do you want to talk about anything?’ And Birdie said, ‘It’s just, I feel like I’m alive but I’m not really living? You know? And I just want the living part to start.’ ”

Philipps added, “I got really emotional because I said, ‘First off, welcome to being my daughter, but I want to say this to you because I wish someone had said this to me. This is living. You can’t wait for it to start.’ ” She then advised, ” ‘You get to build your life however the f**k you want to, and it doesn’t have to look like anything you’ve ever seen or anything that’s ever been modeled for you because maybe it doesn’t exist.’ ”

” ‘You get to choose what will make you feel fulfilled and happy. It doesn’t have to be any of these constructs that we’ve all been fed our whole lives,’ ” Philipps concluded her advice. ” ‘This is a different world that you get to f**king build.’ ”