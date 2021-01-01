Browns keep practice facility closed amid coronavirus concerns

The Browns kept their training facility closed Thursday amid coronavirus concerns.

The team placed linebacker Malcolm Smith and cornerback Denzel Ward on its reserve/COVID-19 list; the two joined tight end Harrison Bryant and safeties Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo, who were placed on the list Tuesday.

Cleveland decided to continue preparations for its Sunday clash vs. the Steelers remotely after two additional players tested positive. ESPN reported that Smith and Ward tested positive along with Bryant this week.

“In light of today’s positive test results and after consulting with the NFL, we’ve decided to keep our facility closed for the day,” the Browns said.

“As we’ve previously stated, the health and wellbeing of our players, coaches and staff is our highest priority and this decision was made with that in mind. We will continue our preparation for the Steelers today remotely and hope to open our facility for practice [Friday].”

The team also activated five players, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry, from the COVID-19 list.

The Browns (10-5) can reach the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2002 with a win over the Steelers (12-3).