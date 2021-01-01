Brexit Customs Checks Make a Quiet Debut at U.K. Ports

Away from the Dover-Calais crossing, there were some early hiccups.

Six trucks bound for Ireland, a member of the European Union, were turned away from boarding a ferry at Holyhead, a port in Wales, according to Stena Line, a ferry operator. The drivers did not have the authorization now required for trucks crossing from Britain into Ireland — in this case, a digital “pre-boarding notification,” from Ireland’s tax bureau.

The ferry company, sensing an opportunity in Brexit’s potential headaches, has increased the number of direct sailings it offers between Ireland and France, bypassing Britain and the need for customs checks.

In what the British government has described as a worst-case scenario, 40 to 70 percent of trucks heading to the European Union might not be ready for the new border checks. This could lead to lines of up to 7,000 trucks heading to the border and delays of up to two days, according to a government report.

Britain has only recently cleared a huge backlog of trucks from the border. Late on Dec. 20, the French government suddenly closed its border for 48 hours to stop the spread of a new coronavirus variant from England. Thousands of trucks and their drivers were stranded for days. Once the border reopened, the drivers were then required to show a negative coronavirus test result before being allowed to enter France.

The delays at the normally fast-moving port also raised concerns about Britain’s supply of fresh food, much of which is imported from the rest of Europe in the winter. One fruit supplier urgently arranged to fly goods into the country, and British exporters of fish and shellfish scrambled to send their goods into France before they spoiled.

The spectacle amplified concerns about trade after Dec. 31, the end of the Brexit transition period. Even though goods are already moving more slowly because drivers’ coronavirus tests can take about 40 minutes to deliver results, it is unlikely that trucks will be waiting in their thousands to enter France on Friday thanks to the quieter holiday period.

“We would expect sustained disruption to worsen over the first two weeks as freight demand builds,” the government report says. This could last about three months.