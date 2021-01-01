‘Bold And The Beautiful’ (B&B) spoilers show that Katrina Bowden (Flo Fulton) had quite the year and wanted to share a random assortment of pictures from her 2020. While 2020 was no walk in the park, there was still a lot to be thankful for, and Bowden illustrates it in her post.

She shared her mantra for the new year and wished everyone a happy new year. You can see her caption below and use the link to see the full post with all of her photos.

“Mantra for the year and every year✨

Never dim your shine.

Happiness isn’t a given, it’s a choice. Choose it daily.

Happy new year everyone ❤️ (This is a random assortment of snippets from the end of my year, all moments that made me happy)”

See the full post here.

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katrina Bowden (Flo Fulton) Shares Her New Year Mantra

Fans commented on her post, “Happy new year and a good 2021”, “Happy New Year You are my favorite on B&B. No contest!!”, “Happy New Year and thank you for your wonderful IG content throughout a difficult year! I think I will also remember 2020 as the year of Skip-It too! 😆” and “Happy New Year 🥳 sure wish we had some of that California weather up here in Canada ❄️🥶”.

It’s not 2021, let’s do our best to make this a good year and hopefully, everything crazy that happened in 2020 will be a thing of the past. Let’s look forward to what we can do better and try to make every day our best day.

Happy New Year from all of us at Daily Soap Dish, and like Bowden, we hope you “never dim your shine”.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Katrina Bowden? Let us know in the comments below.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) airs on CBS every weekday. Don’t forget to engage in the comments below with other soap opera junkies and let us know what you think. Come back to Daily Soap Dish for all the latest news, updates, and spoilers on ‘Days of Our Lives’, ‘General Hospital’, ‘The Young and the Restless’, and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’. For more royal and celeb baby news, come back to Celeb Baby Laundry.