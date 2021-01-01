Bobo returns to Sydney FC for 2020-21 season

Sydney FC’s quest for a record-breaking three consecutive A-League titles has received an enormous boost, with Brazilian goal-machine Deyvison Rogério da Silva – also known as Bobo – re-signing with the Sky Blues for the 2020-21 season.

The superstar striker, who’s nearing the end of his contract with Sao Paulo-based Oeste, turned out for Sydney FC in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, which saw him boot 42 goals.

Bobo, who will turn 36 next Saturday, has held the record of most goals in an A-League season ever since snaring 27 goals in 28 games in the 2017-18 championship, which earned him Sydney FC’s player-of-the-year award.

He is expected to be available for the Sky Blues’ first home match, a clash with the Western Sydney Wanderers at Stadium Australia on Saturday, January 16.

Bobo says he’s rapt to be on the verge of a Sydney FC comeback.

“I enjoyed every moment of my time at Sydney FC,” Bobo said.

“We had a hugely successful two seasons and I want that again.

“The club has hardly missed a beat since, winning both A-League titles and the Premiers Plate, and I can’t wait to go for three in a row.

“My family and I still feel like members of the Sky Blue family and for us this is like a journey home.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone, particularly all of our members again, and to getting going on another exciting ride.”

Head coach Steve Corica praised Bobo as a prized signing.

“It’s fantastic we’ve been able to bring Bobô back and I hope it will excite our members,” Corica said.

“His goal-scoring record is phenomenal and it means we’ve now got excellent competition for places among our strikers.

“The experience he brings will also benefit our young forwards who we want to develop, and they will learn a huge amount from him.

“I’ve no doubt we’ll see plenty of goals when he plays as he is a proven scorer and will get plenty of service.

“It’s a real coup for us. He’ll bring a point of difference and an even sharper edge up front.”

