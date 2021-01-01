Bitcoin price faces the last roadblock before $30,000 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Bitcoin price faces the last roadblock before $30,000

The price of (BTC) has reached a new all-time high above $29,400 across major exchanges on Jan. 1. In other words, BTC is just 2% away from reaching the psychological resistance level at $30,000.

Breaking $30,000 could fuel renewed confidence in the market with the last remaining technical roadblock right below this level.

4-hour price chart (Binance). Source: TradingView.com
Binance order book heatmap. Source Material Indicators
Bitcoin reaches all-time high on Jan. 1. Source: Santiment